A new evacuation order has been issued for people on more than 600 properties along Westside Road.
The coverage area extends from Westshore Estates, which was already on evacuation order, south to Killiney Beach, including Ewings Landing.
"Residents in this extended evacuation area have until 1 p.m. this afternoon to return and gather belongings and all must leave the area by 1 p.m.," states the order issued by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.
"As this area was previously on Evacuation Alert, most residents should be prepared to leave their properties and be away from homes for an extended period of time and report to Emergency Social Services," at 1480 Sutherland Rd. in Kelowna, the order states.
The area at the far northwest corner of Okanagan Lake is threatened by an extension of the White Rock Lake fire, which destroyed homes and buildings in Monte Creek between Vernon and Kamloops on Thursday night.