Stephen Johnston says such a decision would “isolate” some teachers and deprive them of their livelihood as well as “divide” members of the community.
“It’s one thing to restrict, for a limited time, access to social and recreational opportunities in an effort to curb the number of hospitalizations we have been seeing. It’s another thing entirely to consider taking away a friend or colleague’s livelihood and ability to provide for their families,” Johnston wrote in an email he sent to trustees with Central Okanagan Public Schools.
“I know you want to see our children thrive and to once again see our communities richly teeming with life. To impose such a mandate will not make our way back toward meaningful recovery any easier, I would argue it will only make it more challenging,” Johnston wrote in the email, which he titled ‘A Councillor’s Thoughts on Mandates’.
Johnston’s email is among the hundreds of pieces of correspondence received by the school board on COVID-19 related issues generally, and on the prospect of a vaccine mandate for all 4,000 district employees specifically.
District officials have directed all 4,000 employees to provide an indication of their COVID-19 vaccination status by Jan. 14.
After that date, trustees will have to decide whether to introduce a mandate, which might result in unvaccinated employees being placed on unpaid leave or having to be regularly tested for the disease, or abandon consideration of the proposal.
Like many municipalities and the provincial government, the City of West Kelowna already requires its approximately 250 employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The decision to bring in a vaccination mandate for West Kelowna municipal employees was taken Oct. 27. Councillors did not vote on the matter; it was an administrative decision taken by city manager Paul Gipps.
“The health and well-being of our employees and our citizens remains paramount,” city manager Gipps said at the time. “Not only will this police help protect our employees, it will help protect our citizens who we serve across city facilities.”