A Kelowna man has won an appeal of a court’s ruling he had caused or permitted his dog to become a dangerous dog.
Ian Royce Sisett was fined $1,000 under the Central Okanagan Regional District's Responsible Dog Ownership bylaw after his unleashed dog Charlie grabbed a dog named Spike by the head and shook him, causing significant injuries including a fractured jaw, during an incident on Jan. 29, 2020 at the Okanagan College campus in Kelowna.
In an ensuing legal challenge to the fine and ticket, a lower court sided with the regional district, concluding that Charlie was a dangerous dog and that Sisett had caused or permitted the dog to become so, by not having him on a leash.
Sisett appealed that decision to the B.C. Supreme Court. In a decision released last Thursday, Judge G.P. Weatherill overturned the conviction and quashed the fine.
Weatherill said there was no evidence that Sisett “either actively participated in Charlie becoming a dangerous dog, or passively failed to prevent Charlie from becoming a dangerous dog”.
“Indeed, the evidence is to the contrary, that Charlie was a one-year-old playful puppy that liked to ‘sniff’ other dogs in the same manner most dogs greet each other. There is no evidence that the incident was anything other than a one-off event,” Weatherill wrote in his decision.