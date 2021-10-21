Sheryl Theesen had been thinking earlier this year about moving her husband Chuck from the Pine Acres long-term care home operated by Westbank First Nation.
But it wasn't because of any concerns she had about the quality of care at Pine Acres. To the contrary.
"It's an amazing facility, very well run and we've had no complaints at all," Theesen said Thursday in an interview.
"The staff is great, the care has been fantastic, and it's a beautiful setting. I've done nothing but recommend Pine Acres to other people over the years," Theesen said. "It's just that the drive to visit him from Kelowna was starting to get to be a bit too much."
In the end, she and her family decided not to ask for a transfer for Chuck, who has Alzheimers' and has lived at Pine Acres for almost six years.
On Wednesday morning, as she was visiting her husband, Theesen got an email from Westbank First Nation that it was preparing to close Pine Acres, effective in January.
Theesen was surprised, as there had been no indication from the band that closure was even being considered. But she was not upset, in part because she says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has lessened her capacity to be shocked or agitated by health-related developments.
"I sort of shrugged my shoulders and went, 'I guess it is what it is'," Theesen said. "I'm at the point where, what's going to upset me? I think Covid has kind of dulled us to what's coming next."
The band says staff shortages, triggered in part by the refusal of some Pine Acres' employees to get vaccinated, is one of the reasons for the pending closure.
"(W)e have found ourselves unable to continue to ensure sufficient staffing levels in providing high-quality care to our residents," WFN Chief Chris Derrickson said in a Wednesday release.
Pine Acres has been in operation for almost 40 years. It has 63 beds, 20 of which are reserved for Indigenous residents.
Theesen said Pine Acres staff received news of the pending closure at the same time as she and other family members of residents. The band says it will work with Interior Health to find new homes for the soon-to-be-displaced Pine Acres residents.
Theesen's husband was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimers' at age 60, and was accepted into care in January 2016. She says Chuck's not very communicative anymore but believes he occasionally recognizes her when she visits.
"He doesn't talk, but I can get a smile and a laugh out of him sometimes," she said.
Theesen hopes she and other family members of residents will be given some choice as to where their loved ones might be moved. But she acknowledges there is some urgency to the situation, given the two-month-closure notice.
And she notes the need to find new homes for the Pine Acres' residents will likely increase the wait time for those people already in need of long-term care. Current wait times for long-term care homes in the Kelowna area are listed at anywhere from three to 18 months, as shown on the Interior Health website.
When a person needs long-term care, it can be an emotionally and psychologically taxing experience for family members until a placement is found, says Theesen, who runs two support groups and is a member of another.
"Trying to get somebody into care is a huge endeavour and it's very stressful for people," she said. "Because when somebody is ready for care, the caregiver is also ready.
"There are people now who are very close to the top of the list for going into care," she said. "All of a sudden, they've got 50 people ahead of them."