Lifeguard

A man drowned Monday at Swim Bay in Peachland, which has the Okanagan's only lifeguarded beach. A lifeguard tried unsuccessfully to revive the man, police say.

 Daily Courier file photo

The unidentified man was at Swim Bay on Beach Avenue in the early afternoon, police said in a statement.

“He jumped into the water and never resurfaced. (His) body was located by the lifeguard who immediately started life-saving measures. (Paramedics) attended but unfortunately the man did not survive,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in the statement.
 
"No criminality suspected. RCMP provided Victim Services to the family, friends, and the lifeguard," Della-Paolera said.

For many years, Peachland has employed lifeguards from late June until late August along 140 metres of beach at Swim Bay. Lifeguards watch over the main swimming area, a high diving board,  two floating docks, a zipline and a rope swing.

The lifeguards are typically college students, on duty every day from 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and also providing swimming instruction in the mornings. Providing the service costs the town about $75,000 annually.

There are 19 lifeguarded beaches in B.C., according to the B.C. and Yukon branch of the Lifesaving Society, with 11 of them located in Vancouver.