A man drowned Monday at the Okanagan’s only lifeguarded beach.
The unidentified man was at Swim Bay on Beach Avenue in the early afternoon, police said in a statement.
For many years, Peachland has employed lifeguards from late June until late August along 140 metres of beach at Swim Bay. Lifeguards watch over the main swimming area, a high diving board, two floating docks, a zipline and a rope swing.
The lifeguards are typically college students, on duty every day from 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and also providing swimming instruction in the mornings. Providing the service costs the town about $75,000 annually.
There are 19 lifeguarded beaches in B.C., according to the B.C. and Yukon branch of the Lifesaving Society, with 11 of them located in Vancouver.