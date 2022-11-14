Treated wastewater from Lake Country will be directed into the City of Kelowna’s sewer system for up to a decade, council heard Monday.
The town of Lake Country will pay Kelowna a rate of twenty cents for each cubic metre of effluent. The addition will have a “marginal” impact on Kelowna’s sanitary sewer operations, city officials say.
Currently, Lake Country discharges its treated effluent into the ground, an arrangement that is “quickly reaching capacity”, states part of a staff report to Kelowna city councillors.
“We anticipate that this temporary arrangement will help with operational efficiency while adding a manageable demand to our collection and treatment processes,” the report states.
Kevin Van Vliet, the city’s utility services manager, said Monday the arrangement reflects the desire of both municipalities to do as much as possible to protect the quality of Okanagan Lake. “We drink from that lake and we play on that lake,” he said.
Adding Lake Country’s treated effluent to a main sewage pipe in the city’s far north end could actually help reduce odour problems associated with the line, Van Vliet said. That’s because there will be more flow in the pipe, reducing the concentration of foul-smelling materials.
Council also heard that construction of a costly new anaerobic digester at the city’s sewage treatment plant has now been deferred past 2030.
An anaerobic digester, recently estimated to cost at least $100 million, uses bacteria to eat treated human sewage, sometimes called biosolids, producing material that can be composted.
For the last 18 months, Van Vleit said, the city has been sending its biosolids to a mine reclamation project in Princeton. Other such reclamation projects are expected to be approved soon by the province, council heard.