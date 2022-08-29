Both Bellevue Creek and Webber Road were shuttered in 2002 when the district had a policy of closing schools with an enrolment of less than 200 students. The buildings and properties were never sold, but instead leased to groups such as a daycare, church, and Boys and Girls Club.
“Even a few years ago it was strongly recommended to us that we sell Bellevue Creek because, even though it wasn’t a school, there were still some operating costs associated with it,” board chair Moyra Baxter said Monday.
“But the board said ‘Absolutely not. We might need that school some day’. And it’s turned out that we do,” Baxter said.
While enrolment is stagnant or declining at many B.C. school districts, the number of students in Kelowna-area schools keeps rising. So too does the popularity of French immersion programs, which again is unlike the situation in other areas of the province.
Across B.C., 9.72 percent of public school students were in French immersion last year, according to the Ministry of Education. In Central Okanagan Public Schools, the comparable figure is significantly higher.
"This year we are projected to have 2,950 students registered in French immersion - which is up from last year and works out to about 12% of the student body," superintendent Kevin Kaardal said.
That's almost double the 6.5% of students in the Thompson-Okanagan region that the Ministry of Education says were in French immersion just seven years ago.
But while French immersion enrolment has risen on Vancouver Island and in the Southern Interior, it has declined in the Lower Mainland and in the Northeast. Surrey, the province’s largest school district, has only 4.1% of its students in French immersion. Vancouver has 500 fewer students in French immersion than five years ago.
As a result of declines in those big districts, the total number of French immersion students across B.C. was actually down 189 last year from the previous school year.
Administrators often blame a shortage of space and the difficulty of finding qualified teachers, while parent advocates for French instruction say trustees simply don’t put enough emphasis on the subject despite lengthy wait lists for the program in many areas.
“Each year, there are a number of families in B.C. who would like to enrol their children in French immersion but can’t because demand outweighs availability,” Canadian Parents for French BC and Yukon executive director Jason Howe said in a Monday release. “Our parents want to see progress on these issues.”
“Learning French and becoming bilingual can provide your child with lifelong educational, professional, cultural, and social opportunities,” Howe said.
In the Central Okanagan, three new French immersion programs will start next week: at the newly-reopened Bellevue Creek and at Hudson Road Elementary and Glenrosa Elementary in West Kelowna.
In West Kelowna, George Pringle Elementary, which had French immersion, has closed to make way for the construction of a new high school, set to open in either 2025 or 2026.
“When that new high school opens, the plan is to put the first-ever French immersion program on the Westside in there,” Baxter said.