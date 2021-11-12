Asked to voluntarily tell the Central Okanagan school district whether they were vaccinated against COVID-19, one-quarter of teachers and other employees didn't respond to the email.
So trustees with Central Okanagan Public Schools have decided to make such disclosure mandatory, though there is as yet no date by which vaccination status must be disclosed.
"We just don't know how many of our staff are vaccinated and we need to find that out," board chair Moyra Baxter said Friday in an interview.
Superintendent Kevin Kaardal will discuss the matter with unions representing teachers and other district employees and report back at an upcoming board meeting.
Collecting vaccination status information from district employees is the first significant board decision as it begins deciding whether to make COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment for teachers and all other staff.
Several school districts in the Lower Mainland have decided not to introduce a vaccine mandate for teachers and the employees.
Although the province has left the decision up to individual school districts, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry suggested this week such a mandate should be implemented in the Interior, given the area's relatively low rates of COVID-19 vaccination.
"This week in the Interior there have been three outbreaks in schools, so yes, we are very supportive of mandates in those areas, particularly because of the risk in that community right now," Henry told reporters on Tuesday.
The Kelowna-board's decision to require all employees to provide proof of their vaccination status came at an in-camera meeting on Wednesday.
"The superintendent will talk to the unions about what is a reasonable time for the employees to provide information on their COVID-19 vaccination status," Baxter said.
A measure of the vehement opposition the issue is arousing among some people is the fact Baxter received 118 emails on Remembrance Day from the same person, who then began repeatedly phoning her at home as well.
The same person then began bombarding Kaardal with messages. Kaardal responded the district has a respectful work environment and the non-stop messaging, which Baxter said clearly amounted to harassment, ended.