West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery was one of two that took advantage of last week’s cold temperatures to harvest for icewine.
By 9 p.m. the temperature Friday at Grizzli’s West Kelowna vineyard had dropped to –9 C, below the –8 C required for icewine.
Crews worked through the night hand-picking about 35 tonnes of Riesling grapes, finishing just before 6 a.m., said Breanna Nathorst with Grizzli Winery
Although the crews usually have at least a few days to harvest, due to the warming temperatures they completed the harvest in one night.
According to Laura Kittmer, communications director at the British Columbia Wine Institute, one winery in Keremeos also harvested Friday night.
Icewine is risky for wineries, who have to register the amount of grapes they plan to pick and on how many acres in early November.
“You just never know what the season will bring and whether the temperature will dip low enough,” said Kittmer.
Between the warm weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been a tough year for icewine, said Nathorst.
The number of wineries who registered with the wine authority this year is definitely lower than previous years, confirmed Kittmer, with wineries registering 300 tonnes of grapes on 75 acres.
“We’ll find out at the end of harvest how many were actually picked,” Kittmer said.
Last year 478 tonnes of grapes were registered, with 204 tonnes actually picked.
Historically, 2002 had the least amount of icewine grapes harvested at 145 tonnes.
With fewer wineries registered, 2020 will be a small vintage of Okanagan icewine, making it attractive for collectors.
Historically, Kittmer said Christmas and New Year’s Eve have been big times for icewine picking.
Before last weekend’s harvest, Bench 1775 picked icewine grapes Dec. 23 at their Garnet Valley vineyard near Summerland.
The longer grapes stay on the vine, the sweeter they are due to higher sugar content; however, a later harvest can result in fewer grapes because fruit drops or is eaten by animals.
The grapes also start to shrivel up with less juice content, causing the winery to have to press more fruit per bottle of icewine.
On average, Nathorst said it takes Grizzli 30-35 pounds of grapes to make one 375-millilitre bottle of white icewine and about 50-55 pounds of grapes for a 375-ml of red icewine.
While the weather forecast for the last days of January and the first days of February call for milder weather, there is still hope for this year’s icewine grape harvest.
The latest picking on record over the last 30 years was Feb. 25, 2003. That vintage also saw the earliest icewine harvest on Oct. 21, 2002.
Grizzli had planned to harvest their other vineyard in Kaleden last weekend, but the temperature was too warm.
Grizzli is now waiting to see if the vineyard gets cold enough to be used for icewine. If not, they will use those grapes for a late harvest wine.
Wineries can harvest the grapes they have held back to make icewine at any time; however, unless the required -8 C or lower temperature requirement is met, the wine will be classified as a late harvest wine. Kittmer said late harvest wines are delicious as well, but don’t command the price of icewines.
You can try some of Grizzli’s icewines at their annual icewine gala today and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can take a private tour and enjoy icewine paired with food. Tickets are available online at grizzliwinery.com.