Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says it’s “not factual” that more public funds have been used recently to promote Facebook posts that feature him.
He dismissed criticism from Tom Dyas, who is running for mayor in the October 15 election, that city-sponsored advertising on Facebook has increased significantly as the vote draws closer.
“If you look at our social media channels you will see that I have been featured in videos consistently throughout the course of our term. To say this has increased leading into the campaign is just not factual,” Basran said in a statement.
Dyas says the city promoted 18 Facebook posts, only three of which featured Basran, between February 2020 and this past May.
But in June and July, Dyas says, the city promoted seven Facebook ads, five of which featured Basran.
“The fact that the city paid more for ads featuring the mayor over June and July than they did over the last two-and-a-half years combined is deeply troubling,” Dyas said in a release. “Kelowna’s taxpayers deserve to have their hard-earned money respected and used for the betterment of our community, not to promote the image and personality of their mayor," Dyas said.
If elected, Dyas said he would ban all city advertising not related to “public safety, community engagement and consultation”.
“I am running to be Kelowna’s next mayor because I can see so many of the critical issues facing our city failing to be addressed, not because I want to boost my own image or celebrity,” Dyas said.
Dyas, a former friend of Basran’s, ran against him for mayor in 2018. Basran has not said if he is going to run for re-election, but he was expected to declare that intention at a meeting he hosted Thursday night at a Kelowna brewery.
In his response to Dyas’ release, although he disputed its central contention that ads featuring him have increased recently, Basran also suggested there was nothing particularly unusual about such advertising.
“Video is being utilized more and more by governments at all levels as an effective way to inform residents,” Basran said. “I will not apologize for continually trying to do a better job of communicating with our citizens.”
Basran accused Dyas of having a “thin” election platform. “This is just another attempt to draw attention away from that,” Basran said.