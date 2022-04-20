A 60-unit townhome development that aroused some opposition in West Kelowna has been approved by city council.
Unanimous approval was given Tuesday to the Sol Aqua project on Campbell Road. Site plans had once indicated a much larger, multi-tower project with 700 units.
“I am in favour of low-density multiple family land use designation in this location. I believe that duplex townhouses will be suitable for this neighbourhood, just as it’s suitable for many other neighbourhoods throughout the City of West Kelowna,” said Mayor Gord Milsom, who appeared to be reading from a prepared statement.
“In our community, we need more housing supply, even if they are low density, in this case perhaps more in the way of luxury townhouses,” he said.
“But more supply leads to more housing options, which will eventually provide more attainable housing," he said. "It’s that trickle down effect where, hopefully, the more housing we have, it’ll free up more lower-priced homes that’s more suitable or attainable for some of our residents.”
Even though the development proposal had been greatly downsized from what was originally planned when the project was known as Blackmun Bay, many residents of the nearby Case Loma neighbourhood spoke against it when it was considered at a public hearing.
Concerns related to extra traffic, the lack of a secondary road access, and the builder’s plan to also build a marina for residents of the development.
Council’s approval is subject to some conditions, key ones being construction of an emergency exit and some fire mitigation work.