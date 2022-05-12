A slimmer but taller highrise is now proposed for the site of the old RCMP detachment in downtown Kelowna.
The height has nearly doubled, from 13 storeys to 25 storeys, but the total number of residential units has dropped from 316 to 259.
The tower has also been shifted north on the building site, at 350 Doyle Ave., to allow continued views of Okanagan Lake for residents and workers in some nearby buildings, such as the Madison and the Innovation Centre.
“Working with guidance from the city, we have replaced the original form with a taller, more slender, and vertical tower design,” the developers state in a revised design proposal to the city.
The lower, squatter design would have been cheaper to build and result in increased building efficiency, the developers say.
“However, the taller, slimmer design is reflective of a more modern urban design approach, an important consideration in planning for Kelowna’s downtown,” state the developers, Wexford Development and Appelt Properties.
City council will have to approve the revised proposal before construction can proceed.