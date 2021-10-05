The city can't deny a tax break to churches whose members might have violated COVID-19 public health orders, Kelowna councillors learned Monday.
"That would not be grounds to deny or refuse a permissive tax exemption," city clerk Stephen Fleming told council.
Trying to do so would violate both the provincial Community Charter and the city's own policies, councillors heard.
Denying a tax exemption to a church for the alleged behaviours of its members "is not something that council could legally put their minds to", Fleming said.
During what is usually a routine council endorsement of tax breaks for churches, other religious organizations, and non-profit groups, conducted every five years, Coun. Mohini Singh referred to a letter she said she had recently received on the subject.
"Question. If, in a situation where an organization that would normally be receiving this tax exemption is seen violating the law, is there any, do we have any grounds to withhold that exemption?" Singh asked.
A Kelowna church, Kelowna Harvest Church, has received several $2,300 fines over the past year for allegedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.
Authorities say the church members held worship services when such gatherings were prohibited, and organized public demonstrations against various pandemic-related measures.
This year, the city will forego $2.7 million in tax exemptions. Churches and other places of "public worship" collectively receive a tax break of just under $700,000 while the exemption for private schools has a value of $628,000.
The behaviour of people associated with churches can't be taken into account when deciding which organizations should qualify for a tax exemption, Fleming said.
"If I can make a similar sort of parallel, you don't make land use decisions based on the character of the applicant. You make it on the merits of what's before you of the land use change," he said.