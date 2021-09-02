Residents of Killiney Beach on the northwest side of Okanagan Lake can now go home, but they can't drink the water.
An evacuation order for the community was lifted Thursday afternoon but returning residents have been told not drink their tapwater or use it for cooking.
The Killiney Beach water system has been damaged by the White Rock Lake fire, the Central Okanagan Regional District said Thursday afternoon. The system serves residents of 280 properties.
"This water should not be used for drinking, making beverages, brushing teeth, or food preparation," the regional district release states. "All water users are advised to use an alternate source of water or bottled water for (these) purposes."
The water can be used for bathing, flushing toilets, and household cleaning.
The exact nature of the damage caused to the water system by the fire was not explained in the release. The Do Not Consume order will be in place until further notice.
Weeks-long evacuation orders were also lifted Thursday afternoon for Westshore Estates and Ewings Landing, two other communities on the north-west side of Okanagan Lake.