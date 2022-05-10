A Kelowna man who ran a dial-a-dope operation has been sentenced to 3-1/2 years in jail.
Cody Erin Lypowich, 32, had pleaded guilty to trafficking after being found by police in possession of drugs such as fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, and methamphetamines.
“Mr. Lypowich’s involvement in their sale was motivated solely by profit and his attraction to the lifestyle that such an income could generate, presumably without regard to the possibility of devastating consequences to others, including some of the most vulnerable members of our society,” B.C. Supreme Court judge Steve Wilson wrote in a sentencing decision.
The federal Crown had suggested a sentence up to four years; the defence proposed three years.
In sentencing, Wilson noted Lypowich, who has Metis heritage, had a troubled upbringing and both his father and grandfather were addicted to drugs.
But Wilson also noted Lypowich had previously been sentenced to two years jail in Alberta for drug trafficking.