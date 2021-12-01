We have all been touched by COVID-19 in ways far beyond just staying safe from the virus.
Megan (not her real name) is an example of the repercussions of this pandemic.
She has lived in Kelowna for six years. She had a good retail job that allowed her to support herself, have a home and a car.
Then COVID-19 hit and she was laid off from her work, like so many others.
She continued to make ends meet thanks to the COVID subsidies.
Then Megan became pregnant. Having used her available unemployment benefits by the time her new baby arrived a few weeks ago, no maternity benefits were available to Megan, now a single mom. She and her newborn are now subsisting on social assistance.
Megan comes to the food bank each week as part of the Central Okanagan Food Bank Tiny Bundles program, which supports pregnant and new moms and babies with diapers, formula, fresh eggs, dairy, produce and proteins.
Tiny Bundles is designed to give new moms a weekly nutritional top up, in addition to their regular monthly hamper.
Pre and postpartum nutrition is a vital part of early childhood mental and physical development.
Megan found the process to register quick and easy. She said the hand up from the food bank has relieved much stress in her life.
She is able to focus on her new baby and create a memorable first Christmas. She wants people to know the Central Okanagan Food Bank is a great community resource that is friendly and welcoming.
