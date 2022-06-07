PCA

Direct air service between Kelowna and Cranbrook will resume in September via Pacific Coastal Airlines.
Direct flights between Kelowna and Cranbrook will resume on Sept. 12.

Pacific Coastal Air will operate the 55-minute flight between the two cities on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“We have received significant customer feedback requesting the return of this flight,” Johnathan Richardson, a company vice-president, said in a Tuesday release.

The airline will use a 19-passenger turboprop Beech 1900 for the flights.

A one-way fare for the first day of the service’s resumption from Kelowna to Cranbrook was showing on the airline’s website Tuesday at $200, with all taxes and fees included.
 
Entering promo code YXCYLW10 results in a 10% discount.