Direct flights between Kelowna and Cranbrook will resume on Sept. 12.
Pacific Coastal Air will operate the 55-minute flight between the two cities on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“We have received significant customer feedback requesting the return of this flight,” Johnathan Richardson, a company vice-president, said in a Tuesday release.
The airline will use a 19-passenger turboprop Beech 1900 for the flights.
A one-way fare for the first day of the service’s resumption from Kelowna to Cranbrook was showing on the airline’s website Tuesday at $200, with all taxes and fees included.
Entering promo code YXCYLW10 results in a 10% discount.