Dogged Determination: Bacterium-sniffing dogs are now a regular feature of the hospital staff

Canada's first C. difficile sniffing dog, Angus, searches a mock patient room with his owner and trainer Teresa Zurberg, a former C. difficile patient, during a demonstration at Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday July 5, 2016. The two-year-old field-bred English Springer Spaniel will be used at the hospital to help battle the infection that is a concern because it attacks people whose immune systems have been compromised by antibiotics.