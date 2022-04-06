West Kelowna taxpayers shouldn’t be expected to bear the entire cost of a program that employs formerly homeless people to try help others who are sleeping rough, a city councillor says.
Provincial funding for the Peer Ambassador program ends this summer, councillors heard at a Tuesday meeting. It’s currently unknown if additional funding will be available.
“I’d be very concerned if there is not provincial funding available to continue this,” Coun. Doug Findlater said. “That stinks of bat-and-switch downloading - getting a successful program going,” and then turning over its funding responsibilities to local authorities.
“I’d be very concerned if this winds up being solely on the local taxpayer,” he said.
Peer ambassadors, people who have been homeless themselves, are paid to try to connect with those who are currently unhoused. While building a rapport, the peer ambassadors try to connect those who are homeless with the programs and services that may be able to help them.
“It’s really a success story,” Mayor Gord Milsom said of the program.
Council heard some homeless people who had been living in West Kelowna have recently moved across the lake to West Kelowna, pitching tents in isolated areas and city parks.