Kelowna RCMP will be holding a media availability at 1 p.m. this afternoon at the Kelowna detachment.
Insp. Adam MacIntosh will provide an update on the investigation into a disturbance that occurred outside a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on July 13, 2021.
In addition, he will also provide an update on the investigation into the disruption that occurred at the cenotaph on Remembrance Day.
At an informal Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 in City Park, a woman in a long black coat used a microphone to address the crowd and began denouncing public health orders related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"As many of us realize, we are in the midst of World War III," the woman said, in footage obtained by Global Okanagan.
Boos and catcalls quickly rained down on the woman and a man with medals and ribbons on his chest strode up to her to try to take the microphone away.
Later, police said they were trying to determine if the incident violated Section 176 of the Criminal Code which makes it an offence to wilfully disturb or interrupt a worship service or an event with a "moral, social or benevolent purpose."
On July 13 at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Trinity church in Kelowna, a security guard was subjected to racist abuse by an anti-vaccine protester.
Video shared widely through social media shows a COVID-19 protester verbally harassing the guard outside of Trinity Baptist Church on July 13.
“Move back to your country,” he says. “You’re disgusting. Go back to India. We don’t want you here. You’re not a Canadian.”
The guard remained composed and firm as he held his ground trying to move protesters away from the building.