Blame for Kelowna’s failure to land the 2023 Memorial Cup is being passed around by the city, the Rockets hockey team, and the company that owns Prospera Place.
GSL Group, owners of the 23-year-old downtown arena, said Tuesday it was the Rockets that decided not to submit a bid for the national junior hockey championship tournament.
And the company said it is in full compliance with its “obligations and contractual agreements” as specified in the deal it struck with the city to build the arena in the late ‘90s.
“Like many residents of Kelowna, we are disappointed that the 2023 Memorial Cup bid will not go ahead,” the company’s statement says.
“GSL Group was committed to making every effort to meet the updated Memorial Cup specific standards set out by the Canadian Hockey League, but ultimately the Rockets decided not to proceed with the bid, as is their right as the CHL team," the company said.
Bruce Hamilton, owner and general manager of the Rockets, said last week in a message to season ticket holders that a building audit of Prospera Place had identified several deficiencies that precluded its ability to host the Memorial Cup.
“Our hope as we look toward the future is that the GSL Group will work to complete the necessary improvements that the audit identified, so that we can once again bring a Memorial Cup back to Kelowna,” Hamilton said.
City officials also were explicit in saying that GSL Group bore responsibility for addressing the building deficiencies, understood to relate to such things as the arena’s lighting and dressing rooms, said to have made Prospera Place unsuitable for hosting the 2023 Memorial Cup.
“They should be undertaking maintenance and investment to ensure it is a desirable facility for event hosting,” said Derek Edstrom, the city’s director of strategic investments. “Unfortunately, this has not been happening as evidenced by not meeting (the Canadian Hockey League’s) standards for major events.”
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran went even further in criticizing GSL Group, saying in an interview with AM 1150: “Walk through that building and tell me what’s changed since the facility opened in 1998, ’99’.”
Under the terms of the deal struck between the city and GSL Group, the arena will become municipal property in 2029.
In its statement released Tuesday, GSL Group pushed back against the city’s characterization that it hadn’t been making the necessary upgrades over the years to Prospera Place.
“Prospera Place and GSL Group have been and continue to be in compliance with our obligations and contractual agreements. That will not change, nor will our commitment to Kelowna.
“Prospera Place is an award-winning building that was recognized as a pioneer for small market venues in North America, being the first to add features like private suites and restaurants with a view of the bowl. Since then, GSL Group has continued to invest in the arena to deliver premium fan services and entertainment.