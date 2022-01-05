A winter storm will deliver slightly less snow than originally forecast, Environment Canada says.
Possible accumulations for Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon have been revised from 20 cm to 15 cm. But accumulations of up to 30 cm are still expected over some mountain passes, such as the Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla Highway, and Hope-Princeton Highway.
“An intense Pacific frontal system is forecast to move into Southwestern B.C. this evening. Snow at times heavy will begin this evening and continue into Thursday morning, before easing off to flurries in the afternoon,” Environment Canada says in a snowfall warning for the Okanagan. “Rapidly accumulating snow may affect the Thursday morning commute.”
Tonight’s low in Kelowna should be minus 10 C, with a high of minus 7 C on Thursday and minus 3 C on Friday. A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Saturday with sunny skies on Sunday.