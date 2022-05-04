A three-hour negotiation with a teenager who had climbed on top of a Vernon building ended without injuries Wednesday morning, Vernon police said.
Police were called to the 2900 block of 28th Avenue about 3 a.m. A girl who appeared to be having a mental-health crisis had climbed to the top of the building.
“Police shut off power to the building and cordoned off an area of the downtown core. For three hours, officers, including an RCMP crisis negotiator, continued to communicate with the girl and employed crisis intervention and de-escalation tactics to prevent her from harming herself,” police explained later in a news release.
“Approximately 6 a.m., police apprehended the young person under the Mental Health Act, and with the assistance of Vernon Fire Rescue Services, she was helped from the building and taken to the hospital for medical assessment.”
“The skills, training, and experience of our officers in helping people in crisis, ultimately prevented what could have been a very different outcome,” said Supt. Shawna Baher. “It highlights how prevalent mental health issues are in our community and why it’s so important that we continue to advocate for additional mental health resources be in place and readily available to support and assist frontline responders at calls such as this.”