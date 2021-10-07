Norm Letnick, Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, says he is open to the idea of running for mayor of Kelowna next year.
"People are beginning to ask me if I would run for mayor," Letnick said Thursday afternoon in an email.
"My answer has always been (that) my focus is on advocating for the needs of our community in Victoria. Should there be a need for my experience and good relationships with the provincial government, I would give very serious consideration to giving people that choice," Letnick said.
Letnick moved to Kelowna in 1999 to teach business at Okanagan College. In 2005, he sought the Conservative Party nomination to succeed retiring federal politician Werner Schmidt. Letnick lost the nomination to Ron Cannan by 55 votes.
Letnick, 64, was elected as a Kelowna city councillor in the fall of 2005. He moved to provincial politics in 2009, winning election as a BC Liberal MLA. He has been re-elected three times.
The next municipal elections across B.C. are in October 2022. Mayor Colin Basran was first elected as a city councillor in 2011, won election as mayor in 2014, and was re-elected mayor in 2018.