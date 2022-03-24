A North Okanagan man caught in the wilderness with an unlicensed semi-automatic pistol will avoid jail time.
Brydon Cole Grace, 26, was convicted on five weapon-related charges after a conservation officer on patrol at Bardolph Lake, outside of Vernon, noticed the butt of a .40-calibre handgun sticking out of his backpack.
BC Supreme Court Justice Jasmin Ahmad sentenced the Lumby resident to two years less a day of house arrest for what Grace himself called “just a stupid mistake.”
In her judgment delivered March 10, Ahmad said Grace’s actions were reckless, but he lacked malicious intent – “only wanting to feel safe in the bush.”
In December 2019, a conservation officer investigated after seeing Grace park an ATV on the opposite side of the isolated lake. Unable to access the area with a vehicle, the officer approached on foot and found Grace standing alone near a campfire.
The officer noticed the pistol. There was no case or trigger lock on the gun and there was also a box of ammo in the backpack. Two spent shell casings were found nearby, but there was no evidence Grace had fired the gun.
The officer arrested Grace, who was co-operative and forthcoming, and he brought him to the Lumby RCMP detachment for booking.
A professed introvert and outdoor enthusiast, Grace never finished high school and instead went to work in the logging industry. In the winter, he plowed back roads and bush roads. He’s made a living during the pandemic by buying and restoring old cars and ATVs then selling them.
He does not have a prior criminal record.
“I was provided with six character letters from friends and family of Mr. Grace, all of whom laud his many positive qualities and describe him as a caring, helpful, and kind individual,” said Ahmad.
The justice said evidence shows Grace was not carrying the weapon for criminal intent; rather, for protection while alone in the backwoods.
“Having heard the audio recording of that interview, I am satisfied that Mr. Grace’s responses to the officer’s questions were a sincere and honest attempt to ‘come clean’ with the officer. He did not hesitate in providing his responses, even when it did not paint him in the best light. His answers were provided spontaneously and without calculation,” said Ahmad.
“There is no question of the inherent dangers associated with Mr. Grace’s conduct. Regardless of the isolated nature of his location at Bardolph Lake, it was a possibility that another person may have been enjoying the lake that day, just as Mr. Grace was.”
Still, Ahmad conceded that Bardolph Lake isn’t easily accessible.
Grace expressed remorse and took responsibility for his conduct.
“As evidenced by the character references as well as by the attendance of his mother and sister in court, Mr. Grace has supportive family and friends. He reciprocates as a valued family member and friend,” said Ahmad.
Grace was given a conditional sentence of 90 days on the charges of carrying or handling a firearm in a careless manner, possessing a restricted firearm without a license, and occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm inside.
And he was sentenced to a conditional sentence of two years less a day for possessing a loaded restricted firearm.
All will be served concurrently.
Grace was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community work, prohibited from possessing guns and other weapons, and from using drugs or alcohol.