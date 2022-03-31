Some Peachland residents are concerned about plans for a four-storey 84-unit development on their cul-de-sac.
The development is proposed for Clements Crescent, immediately north of Peachland elementary school and south of Trepanier Creek.
Town council gave preliminary approval to the project last week and advanced the proposal to a public hearing. Municipal planners say the site is well-suited to multi-family housing, given its proximity to the town’s one shopping plaza, transit, and the school.
In documents presented to the town, the developer also indicates that the new units will sell for $500,000 or less, an amount considered to represent attainable housing for a median-income family.
But a site rezoning would be required because the property is designated as low density residential in the town’s official community plan.
Critics have raised questions about the overall size of the project, its proximity to the creek, and what they say will be its damaging effect on the neighbourhood.
“This is a massive building to put in a private quiet area and it will ruin the seclusion of Clements Crescent,” states one of the dozen, overwhelmingly negative responses the developer received from people through a neighbourhood consultation process.
“Our first concern is safety, as we only have one exit out, in the event of a fire or flood, and that is for the elementary school as well,” Caroline Martinson, a Clements Crescent resident who also has concerns about the project, wrote Thursday in an email.
“I must emphasize that we completely understand that a development will happen. We just want it to be reasonable and safe,” Martinson said.
As part of the development proposal, a short new street would be constructed. Members of the town’s historical society have suggested Wild Goose Bill Street, in honour of the nickname given to William Jenkins, a 19th Century rancher who the group says was the first known European settler in what became Peachland.
In response, town staff caution the name ‘Wild Goose Bill Street’ is unusually long, could be often misspelled, and might cause problems for police and paramedics trying to find the street in the event of an emergency.