Some people might have seen Ron Cannan’s first-place finish among Kelowna council candidates coming on Saturday.
Not Ron Cannan.
“It turned out beyond my wildest dreams,” Cannan said in an interview Monday. “I’m humbled and honoured to see that overwhelming support.
“There were some excellent candidates who ran good campaigns,” he said. “I was surprised with the final result.”
Cannan won 16,995 votes, the second most ever received by a candidate running for one of the eight Kelowna councillor positions. The record is the 18,857 votes won by Gerry Zimmermann in the 2011 civic election.
Half the 34,512 people who cast a vote in this election in Kelowna put an X beside Cannan’s name.
Cannan was a popular Conservative MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, winning elections in 2006, 2008, and 2011 with about 56 percent of the vote each time. He was defeated in 2015 by Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr, and did not try for the Tories’ nomination in subsequent federal votes.
In the 2018 civic vote, Cannan took an active role in the first-time mayoralty campaign of Tom Dyas. That helped to create hard feelings toward him on the part of then-incumbent Colin Basran.
When Basran announced Sept. 8 he would run for a third term, Cannan was invited to attend the kick-off rally by one of Basran’s campaign directors. But Basran twice swore at Cannan and ordered him to leave the downtown brewery where the event was being held, a strange confrontation that drew a lot of attention.
A month later, over the Thanksgiving weekend, Basran spoke with Cannan and apologized for his behaviour. “Colin reached out and we had a really good meeting,” Cannan said.
On Saturday, Basran was defeated by Dyas by an almost two-to-one margin.
Looking toward issues likely to occupy much of the new council’s time in the coming months, Cannan cited crime, homelessness, and the challenges posed by people suffering from mental health issues.
He’d like to see a review of plans for the proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson recreation centre and wonders if the project might not take a backseat to recreational improvements for the Glenmore and Rutland neighbourhoods.
“There’s a lot of information about this project that incoming councillors don’t have, but I assume they haven’t made any commitments we can’t get out of,” Cannan said.
If the new council affirms its intention to go forward with plans to borrow $166 million for the Parkinson rebuild, which would make it by far the most expensive project in Kelowna’s municipal history, Cannan says the project should be put to referendum sometime next year.
All councillor incumbents who sought re-election were returned to office except for Gail Given. She finished 10th, making her just the seventh Kelowna councillor incumbent since 1976 who failed to win re-election.
Cannan was on city council from 1996 to 2005 before making the move to federal politics. Also winning election to Kelowna city council on Saturday, along with incumbents Loyal Wooldridge, Rick Webber, Mohini Singh, Luke Stack, Charlie Hodge, and Maxine DeHart, were first-timers Rick Webber and Gord Lovegrove.
The absence of political parties at the local level is something that Cannan said leads to a more collegial decision-making process.
“You’re working as a team and if somebody has a different idea that maybe comes from a different political perspective, you can still work together on that. That was the hard thing in party politics. If one of the other political parties had a good idea, it was frowned upon to support that, if you wanted to stay in caucus,” Cannan said.