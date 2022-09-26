Sparsely populated areas at the north-west side of Okanagan Lake should get their local government services from Vernon rather than Kelowna, a new report says.
It makes “unequivocal” sense for the area to come under the jurisdiction of the North Okanagan Regional District than to remain under the administration of the Central Okanagan Regional District, the report’s authors say.
Redrawing the local government boundaries “would best serve the community”, states the summary of a report that was presented Monday night to directors of the Central Okanagan Regional District.
The recommendation is that the two regional districts, along with the provincial government, “pursue a further study to explore in detail” the idea of redrawing the local government boundaries.
Some residents of the North Westside communities have long complained they get poor value for the tax dollars they send to the Kelowna-based regional district. The feeling among some residents is they would get better service from the nearer Vernon-based regional district.