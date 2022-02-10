Odds are gamblers will enjoy the free money comes with the chance to place a bet on a single sports event when a Kelowna casino becomes the first in the province Friday to accept such wagers.
The PlayNow.com online sportsbook will get a real-world launch at Chances Kelowna on Springfield Road.
“This marks the first step in testing how PlayNow.com can be implemented at land-based locations,” Dan Beebe, BC Lottery Corp.’s interim CEO, said in a release. “This pilot will help BCLC to understand the preferences of sports bettors, and to help inform future experiences and programs to help support safe, positive play.”
The ability to place a bet on a single sports event only became legal in B.C. last year.
On PlayNow.com, betters can wager on traditional sports, like this Sunday’s Super Bowl, and NHL and NBA games, but also Olympic competitions and niche sports like Brazilian soccer matches, online gaming tournaments.
There are also ‘novelty specials’, like how many times NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be shown on the Super Bowl broadcast and what colour half-time performer Eminen will choose for his hair.
Those who go into Chances Kelowna to try out PlayNow.com can get a free $10 bet voucher.