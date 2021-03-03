Billboards and ads that appear months before next fall's municipal election will have to include the name of the person behind the message.
The change was among the revisions to campaign financing rules announced Wednesday by the provincial government.
"We are continuing our work to make sure people are at the heart of decision-making," Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said in a release.
Osborne says the new rules build on previous attempts to remove "big money" from politics by banning corporate and union donations.
One key change is to limit donations to third-party advertisers to $1,200. These are individuals or organizations that pay for election-related advertising while not directly endorsing any specific candidate.
There were dozens of these third-party sponsors, spending varying amounts of money, trying to get their messages across in advance of the 2018 local government organizations.
The groups included the B.C. Real Estate Association, Airbnb Canada, the Capital Region Amalgamation Society, Burnaby Teachers Association, the Vernon Public Gallery Society, and Skytrain for Surrey.
Currently, regulations require that any billboards or advertising that appear within 29 days of a municipal election must include identification of the sponsor. But that requirement for identification is to be extended to the period covering 89 days before the election.
The changes announced Tuesday do not affect the candidate spending limits that apply during the 29 days before the election.
In 2018, the maximum amount that could be spent by a candidate running for the mayor of Kelowna was set at $76,781. Incumbent mayor Colin Basran spent $76,585, according to documents he filed with Elections B.C.
His main challenger, Tom Dyas, spent $38,300 on his unsuccessful campaign.
The mayor campaign spending limit in West Kelowna in 2018 was $25,224. Gord Milsom, who won election as mayor, spent $25,162.