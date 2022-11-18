A gala fundraiser for a Kelowna non-profit raised more than $500,000 earlier this month.
Hundreds of well-heeled attendees contributed toward Mamas for Mamas by buying tickets for the event at the Delta Grand Hotel and supporting an online auction, live auction, and raffles.
“It was completely surreal watching a room full of powerful and compassionate people working together to help us make long-term changes to poverty based systems,” Mamas for Mamas founder Shannon Christensen said in a Friday release.
“These donors and guests are changing the future of thousands of families who would otherwise fall through the cracks,” Christensen said.
It was the most successful fundraiser ever held by the non-profit and the first time the gala was held in three years, owing to the pandemic.
“The 450 beautiful guests arrived in force to party on purpose. This sold-out affair was full of glitz, glam, and life-changing opportunity,” the release states.
Mamas for Mamas, created in 2018 in Kelowna and now with branches in five other cities, provides a variety of programs and services - such as food hampers, rental subsidies, school supplies, and counselling - for vulnerable individuals and families.