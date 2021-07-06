A Kelowna businesswoman, who distributed a survey in the city’s North End area in May asking area residents and businesses about issues since a shelter for the homeless opened there in January, says while she has seen some improvement in the area around the building she owns, there are still problems and much work needs to be done.
Deanne Collison, whose building is located across Richter Street from the shelter in the former Tree Brewing building, said of the 200 surveys she sent out, about 50 were returned. All but two she said identified ongoing problems with issues such as safety, vagrancy and open drug use, discarded needles, violence and break-in since the city said it would b up police presence and security in the area.
“I have noticed it’s a little better in my immediate area,” said Collison, something she attributed to the city putting up a modular fence in the alley behind her building. The alley had become home to a “tent city” of homeless people.
But she said problems remain in other parts of the area, particularly in the nearby residential sections, and many who responded to her survey gave examples.
Respondents wrote about problems with people going through their garbage and scattering it all over the street, drugs being used on people’s property, discarded needles, vehicle and home break-ins, muggings and feeling unsafe walking on the sidewalk even during the day.
One man said he found a homeless person blocking his car outside his home with a cart, sitting beside the vehicle and brandishing a knife while speaking incoherently. He said he called 911, but no one came.
Collinson said she sent copies of the letters she received from people who responded to her survey to Kelowna’s mayor and all the city councillors and some responded.
She said Coun. Brad Sieben came out and walked the area, talked to her and others and even recorded some video of what was happening there.
The shelter, operated by Turning Point, opened in January. When Collinson announced her survey she said to shelter’s operator had started sending out its staff to help clean up the surrounding area.
The area is quickly developing with businesses, restaurants, craft breweries and is an access point for the rail trail.
“We have a lot to offer here,” said Collinson.
In their responses, some residents expressed concern about the location of the shelter, while others said they were not opposed to it being there, but measures had to be taken to deal with problems that have resulted.
Collinson said while she appreciates things are better in her immediate area, she is concerned the problems have simply moved to other parts of the neighbourhood.
She called the city’s action to date “a Band-Aid.”
“They’re not a long-term, sustainable solution,” she said.
The survey has also prompted talk of forming a new community group for the area.
The group, said Collinson, would look at more than just the issues caused by the shelter’s arrival. It would be a neighbourhood group, representing residents and businesses in the area, she said.