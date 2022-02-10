Plans for a 60-home development on Campbell Road in West Kelowna were strongly opposed during a public hearing Wednesday.
The meeting lasted nearly three hours as speakers raised concerns about traffic and environmental impacts, as well as the lack of a secondary fire evacuation route in the Case Loma community.
Known as Sol Aqua, the proposed development has been significantly downsized from the 700-unit, multi-highrise plan originally put forward in 2019.
City councillors will make a decision at a later date whether to approve Sol Aqua.