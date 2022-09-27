The woman approached the family as they were getting out of their car in a parking lot in the 200 block of Rutland Road South about 2:40 p.m.
“I have a knife and I’ll stab you,” the woman is alleged to have told the family, which consisted of a brother, sister, and their 79-year-old mother.
The family fought the woman off but she quickly returned. This time, the woman grabbed the mother’s cane and used it to hit the brother and sister.
Again, the family was successful in chasing the woman away. After police were called, they quickly arrested a suspect in a nearby business in the 200 block of Gray Road, Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
The woman faces charges of robbery, assault, and uttering threats.
“This unprovoked attack on an innocent family again demonstrates our need for more supports for those with complex issues and dealing with their mental health and substance use issues. We are all extremely grateful no one was severely injured in this shocking incident,” Della-Paolera said.