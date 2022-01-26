Dozens of Kelowna teachers have again put their names to a petition that falsely says COVID-19 vaccines are “not working and are harming many people”.
The petition accuses provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry of misleading people about the risks posed by COVID-19.
It warns trustees, who were poised Wednesday night to debate a vaccine mandate for all 4,000 school district employees, that they could be “personally liable for damages”.
A total of 2,300 names are attached to the petition. About 50 are identified as Kelowna-area teachers, while others are described as school staff, parents, and concerned citizens.
The petition includes names not just from people identified as living in Kelowna, but also around the province.
A similar petition received by the school board in December had the names of more than 120 district staff, including 31 teachers. That petition also listed the school where the signatories worked; this one just describes their position and place of residence.
Many of the people whose names were included in the first petition are also on the latest one received by the school board.
But the total number of district employees who signed appears to be fewer; those who signed the first one were given the opportunity by the anonymous online petition-organizer to have their names deleted from the newest petition.
The latest petition also includes the name of Jayson Zilkie, a City of West Kelowna councillor, who has publicly stated he is against the vaccine mandate introduced in that municipality.