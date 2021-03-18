Kelowna is set to become home to the first dedicated plasma donation collection centre in B.C.
Canadian Blood Services has announced the new centre will be located in Orchard Park mall and will replace the existing blood donation clinic on Dilworth Drive.
The clinic will close March 31 and the new, larger centre will open at the end of June, said Janna Pantella, business development manager for CBS in Kelowna.
While it will mark a change as to what is collected here —plasma verses whole blood — Pantella said she hopes the strong support of local donors will continue.
She said plasma donors will not notice much of a change in how they make their donations.
“It’s still just a single needle,” she said.
The difference however is in the machines used for the collection, which separate the plasma from the rest of the blood through a process called apheresis, which extracts the plasma from the blood and returns the rest (red cells, white cells and platelets) to the donor.
The plasma donation takes a little longer, she said.
According to CBS, the new centre will mark a transition for it’s collection model in Kelowna from blood to plasma, which makes up 55% of blood in the body and supports the immune system and helps control excessive bleeding.
“Every day, there are patients whose lives depend on medicine made from plasma donations,” said the CBS in its announcement of the new centre.
“Those specialized medicines are used to treat chronic and life-threatening conditions, including immune deficiencies, nervous
system disorders, rare blood disorders, cancer, kidney disease, severe burns and much
more.”
The new centre will be housed in the former Sears Home Store and is being opened with government funding support.
It is part of a bigger push by CBS to increase the amount of plasma collected in Canada to meet rising patient needs. Currently, the demand for plasma is four times greater than what is donated across the country.
Kelowna was announced in 2019 as one of three plasma-specific collection sites. The other two were Sudbury, Ont., which opened last year, followed by Lethbridge. Alta., which opened in the fall.
At the time, CBS said plasma collection had not kept pace with the growing demand and that prompted it to plan the new establish the three new collection centres.
Kelowna was chosen, according to Pantella, because of the strong support locals have shown for blood donation here in the past.
She said mobile blood donation clinics will continue in other areas of the Okanagan, including West Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton, Salmon Arm, Armstrong and Vernon, as well as Kamloops.
Plasma donors can start booking appointments at the new clinic now by going to blood.ca/Plasma, via the GiveBlood app or by calling 1 800 2 DONATE.
Donors can also donate more often when it comes to plasma — every seven days for men and 14 days for women — as opposed to blood donation, which only allowed for donations by men every 56 days and by women every 84 days.
To be eligible to donate plasma, a donor must be at last 17 years of age, weigh more than 50 kilograms (110 pounds) and be in good health.
The new donation centre will operate between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Mondays, 7 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, go to the CBS website at blood.ca and click on the plasma tab.