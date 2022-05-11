The first section in a development application for a three tower proposal in downtown Kelowna is titled ‘Big Ideas’.
No kidding.
Buildings of 20-, 26-, and 33-storeys are proposed for almost the entire block of the south side of Coronation Avenue between Richter Street and St. Paul Street.
Overall, the project would include an 80-room hotel, more than 180 condos, 440 rental suites, and commercial space.
Because the project is so grand in scope, the development proposal is being put through an “early consideration application”.
Essentially, this means city planning staff will come forward with a high-level presentation on the proposal to city councillors. The aim is to gauge council’s support for proceeding with the detailed design work and negotiations that would be necessary to bring the proposal to reality.
The applicant, Safari Capital, says the proposal’s appeal is the provision of a variety of housing types, skyline enhancement through well-designed buildings of varying height, and “contextual sensitivity and urban edge to blend into the future urban landscape of downtown Kelowna”.
While of a considerable scale, Safari Capital says its proposal would fit in the changing nature of downtown, as exemplified by other towers under construction or planned, and the new UBC Okanagan campus to be built at 550 Doyle Ave as well as the eventual redevelopment on the old Tolko mill site.