The fall and winter cutting of weeds in Okanagan Lake begins this week with a bit of a twist.
The mechanical harvesters, which yank Eurasian milfoil out by the plants' roots, will be launched into the lake with the aid of a crane as current water levels are too low to use the boat launches.
"The lake level will also limit whether we can de-root in very shallow areas," Okanagan Basin Water Board operations directors James Littley writes in a new report.
"Although, if these areas free or are scoured by wave action, the milfoil there may also be killed by those conditions," Littley said.
The current level of Okanagan Lake is 341.5 metres above sea level, about 0.4 metres below where it normally is at the end of October.
Anna Warwick Sears, the OBWB executive director, notes in a separate report to board directors, made up of Valley politicians, that projections are for a colder-than-normal winter this year in B.C. because of cooler-than-usual water currents in the Pacific Ocean.
"We are expected to have continued La Nina conditions through February 2022, bringing cooler and wetter than normal conditions, which should help our lakes recover from the drought conditions of the summer," Warwick Sears says.
The water board controls milfoil with both the winter-time de-rooting program as well as spring and summer efforts that trim the tops of the weeds.