The longest-serving volunteer in the long history of Project Literacy Central Okanagan will be honoured Friday.
A teaching room in the organization's office on Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna will be named for Jean Lee, 94.
Lee has volunteered with the group for 27 years, helping children and new Canadians with their reading skills. The local chapter of Project Literacy is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.
"We have a number of volunteers that have been with us for 10 years or so, and some for more than 20 years, but Jean is definitely our longest-serving volunteer," Project Literacy co-ordinator Paul Zuurbier said Wednesday.
"She's been an incredible resource for us," Zuurbier said. "She has a great way with clients - she's still friends with some of the people she met with when she first started here all those years ago."
In her working years, Lee was a teacher. At the height of her volunteering with Project Literacy, she would help as many as seven clients a day to improve their reading, writing, math, and computer skills.
After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2020, Project LIteracy closed for a few months but reopened with mainly online services. In-person tutoring has resumed under public health protocols.
The group has a group of about 150 dedicated volunteers helping about 400 clients annually.