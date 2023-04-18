Opinions low of redrawn electoral riding maps

Vernon-area politicians beat back one attempt to split up their region, but maybe not able to do it a second time.
The Electoral Boundaries Commission, in its final report issued earlier this month, has recommended Vernon’s neighbouring municipality, Coldstream, be transferred to a Kelowna-based riding.
Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and local politicians are crying foul, as they did when Vernon and Kelowna were combined into a short-lived proposed federal riding called Vernon-Lake Country. The outcry seemed to pay off as the final federal report put the Vernon area back together in a riding called Vernon-Monashee. The federal proposals are now on their way to final approval in the House of Commons.
“The city was quite clear that keeping the city together with Coldstream, areas B and C is just really critical,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming about the fight to change the federal ridings. “That was our key focus.”
Vernon may have a tougher time changing the provincial boundaries. The B.C. Legislature has unanimously accepted the report’s recommendations.
Now, the government must introduce a bill to establish the new electoral districts, which must be done during this session, explained a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s ministry.
According to the Legislature’s procedures, there is opportunity to propose amendments when a bill goes to a committee after second reading.
“I don’t anticipate any further boundary changes being made until the next review,” MLA Norm Letnick said in a tweet.
Both Vernon and Coldstream councils will send provincial politicians letters expressing their disappointment in the new boundaries, which have split the Vernon area into two ridings – Vernon-Lumby and Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.
Vernon Coun. Teresa Durning said she was disappointed in the process. “We weren’t notified ahead of time,” she said.
“None of us got to see it (the final report),” said Cumming. “It went straight to the legislature and passed all in the same breath, I understand, or close to it.
In a letter to Premier David Eby and MLA Harwinder Sandhu, the Vernon chamber wrote: “The Commission’s recommendation to move Coldstream in with Lake Country and Kelowna in the final report had not been highlighted in the preliminary report, meaning there had been no ability for local government, the public or organizations such as the Chamber to provide input.
“We are extremely disappointed that all members of the Legislative Assembly ratified the Commission’s report without consulting with the communities impacted.”
“The combined populations of Coldstream and Greater Vernon are now too large for a single riding,” the final report said.
The changes were made to give the Okanagan an additional Kelowna-based riding.
“The three current Kelowna ridings are growing at nearly twice the provincial average. In addition, the populations of Kelowna West and Kelowna-Lake Country are above the usual deviation range. We address this by proposing a new electoral district for the area,” the report said.
Kelowna Centre is the new riding, joining Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream and Kelowna-Mission. West Kelowna will get its own riding with Peachland, suitably called West Kelowna-Peachland.
“Kelowna Centre consists of the urban core of Kelowna and the neighbourhoods of Benvoulin and Glenmore,” the report said.
Peachland is currently part of Dan Ashton’s Penticton riding, which will become Penticton-Summerland.
Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said his community has had “excellent representation” from the B.C. United MLA, but the mayor acknowledged the area’s rapid growth requires changing boundaries.
While Peachland has no complaints with the current configuration, Van Minsel noted the community generally is more aligned with the communities to the north.
“We’re already a member of the Regional District of Central Okanagan and we share in several services. Most of us travel north to access businesses and services in West Kelowna or Kelowna. Not a lot of people travel to the communities in the south.”
There had been requests to include Big White in a Kelowna riding, but the commission turned those down.
“Some people told us that Big White should become part of a Kelowna riding because of its proximity to the City of Kelowna and shared economic interests. We acknowledge these connections but are not proposing this change.
“As part of the Kootenay Boundary Regional District, Big White has administrative ties to its current electoral district. We did not hear that Big White is experiencing barriers to effective representation.”
In his tweet, Letnick said: “While I advocated for the inclusion of Big White into our Kelowna ridings they decided otherwise. Overall however the document is supportable.”
The commission also heard calls to unite Rutland into one riding.
“We also heard requests that Rutland, which is currently divided by the electoral boundary that runs along Highway 33, be united in a single riding. Rutland’s population is too large to include in one riding without making disruptive changes to surrounding electoral districts.”
Politicians are generally reluctant to give opinions about proposed boundary changes as it could be interpreted as political interference.
Letnick’s comments were more forthright than other politicians would give.
In 2021, the province amended the Electoral Boundaries Commission Act to give the electoral boundaries commission more independence.
Asked for her view on the Vernon-area boundary changes, MLA Sandhu issued a carefully worded statement through NDP caucus spokespeople.
Sandhu said there were opportunities for public feedback “that I, both as a resident and MLA, took, and encouraged the people of Vernon-Monashee to take as well.
“But these are independent recommendations, and it’s important for our democracy that they be free from political interference.”