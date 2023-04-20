South Slope Friends immune to volunteer apathy

Many Okanagan organizations experience challenges trying to attract and keep members, especially if its volunteer activities span decades. But one of the oldest outdoor recreation organizations in the valley, Friends of the South Slopes Society, seems to be immune to that problem. So what is the secret to the Friend’s success?
“I think FOSS, formed as a trail advocacy group in 1996, has benefited and thrived by having board members for the past 25-plus years who are passionate about outdoor recreation and the trails on Kelowna’s South Slopes,” said Penny Gubbels who has been involved since the beginning.
“FOSS works collaboratively with land managers like B.C. Parks, Regional District of Central Okanagan, Ministry of Forests and City of Kelowna, and has a good relationship with other community groups. We are all working toward the same goal: a vision of well-maintained, accessible and connected trails. Forming an ongoing, positive relationship with the land managers has benefited everyone in our community.”
The South Slopes trail system is very popular, she noted, and trails are in close proximity to the City of Kelowna so the urban interface provides easy access. “FOSS has a large, enthusiastic and well-trained group of volunteers committed to clearing and maintaining trails, and improving recreational facilities such as bridges and signage,” she added.
Gubbels served on the board from 1998 to 2017 and although “officially retired,” she continues to be passionately involved on the strategic relations and Adopt-a-Trail committees, plus she edits the Friends newsletter and administers its Facebook page.
“I became passionate about the South Slopes when I moved to South Kelowna in 1975. For 22 years, I rode my horse on the trails in what is now Myra-Bellevue. Then I started mountain biking and have now ‘aged into’ my passion for hiking the trails right across the South Slopes,” she said.
Former mayor and councillor Sharon Shepherd just recently became a Friends board member and is enthusiastic about her participation.
“I knew many of the FOSS board members since the society began. I loved their passion and desire to make the area a most amazing place to walk, hike, horseback and mountain bike for everyone. I wanted to be part of that vision. FOSS has for many years had passionate and committed volunteers on the board and trail crew whom, along with generous donors, are fulfilling a vision of access to the area and ongoing trail maintenance.”
“To me, it seems to be all about ‘p’ words,” said Daphne Richards, a board member on and off since 1998.
“Early members of the FOSS board were passionate about the South Slopes. It was our backyard: we lived in South East Kelowna; we rode our horses, hiked and biked on all the trails. We saw that we were losing access; we fought back. We saw opportunities to protect the area from development; we went to work – and Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park’ became a reality.
“Perseverance. Connecting, protecting and maintaining the trails on the South Slopes became a priority – and that purpose continues to this day. Several of the original people are still involved, sharing our passion and our vision, encouraging/collaborating with other stakeholder and government partners to always pursue the big picture – ultimate public recreational opportunities and trail connectivity on the South Slopes.”
Richards held positions of president and vice-president over the years but also convened the first townhall meeting about ‘Access…Are We Losin’ It?’ She lobbied against tufa mining at Angel Springs which became part of Myra-Bellevue and was recently chair of strategic relations and KLO Creek Myra Recreation Area committees. She has stepped down from the board but remains active on those committees.
Teresa MacKenzie has a different take after recently retiring from the board.
“FOSS’s success is because of the continued dedication of Penny Gubbels. Her meticulous record-keeping of data and recall of historic events is invaluable in many decisions FOSS is making today. There have been many people whose belief in the recreational value of the South Slopes has led them to be part of FOSS over the last 20-plus years but Penny is the constant thread.”