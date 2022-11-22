Rules intended to curb bad behaviour among Kelowna pickleballers have been amended the day after they took effect.
People won’t have to attend the Parkinson seniors centre in person to book a court time, as was the case on Monday, starting Nov. 28. Officials realized such a requirement was a potential hardship to those who live a long way from the centre.
“Members who live further away, or are working, have more difficulty registering in person,” the Parkinson Senior Society acknowledged in a Tuesday email sent to pickleball players.
Phone reservations can be called in at 250.762.4108 but messages cannot be left. Callers will have to keep phoning until they get through to a person.
“It WILL be busy and you may not get through immediately. Please be patient and keep trying. We are doing our best. Thank you,” the email states.
Advance court bookings, restrictions on playing time, and limits on participants were among the new rules introduced on Monday. Pickleballers were apparently bickering and arguing over who should get access to the courts during the days the game is offered at the centre.
“It is truly a shame that this has to be so regimented yet all previous attempts to maintain order within the pickleball sessions have failed,” an earlier email from the society stated. The email suggested pickleball play has become tainted by "competition and animosity".