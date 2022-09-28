As part of our civic election coverage, The Daily Courier sent this questionnaire to all candidates for Kelowna city council. We stipulated a 60-word maximum to each question. Their responses, in random order, will continue up to Oct. 14.
In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made
during the past four years by this council?
Daniel Joseph: Worst decision is a close call between inaction on transportation congestion and how the City of Kelowna allocated $3.2 million for homeless relief and shelter. Inaction is a form of decision-making, however the deliberate action taken on homeless relief is morally worse. We could have effectively housed every person living on the Rail Trail tent city for less than $3 million.
For those not on council: Which members of the current city council do
you admire, and why?
Joseph: Charlie Hodge. Even though I don't agree with every decision he's made, I respect each one. This man fights for his community and never backs down from what he believes in. I hope that if elected, I have the backbone to stand up to special interest groups and developers the same way that I believe Charlie does.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for
voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings
and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If
you won’t answer this question, why not?
Joseph: I've supported both federal Liberals and Conservatives, was a founding member of the PPC before they turned into a malignant rhetoric machine. Most people I know are fed up with blind allegiance to a party. A candidate that's connected to the community, willing to make compromises and strives to deliver a better future, will have my vote regardless of party.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West
Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal
infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for
such services.
Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West
Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of
expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or
attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Joseph: Our growth boundary does require an involved review process. Not simply to consider the relationship between the adjacent municipalities, but also to better inform the future development within the city of Kelowna. Residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are not the problem, our infrastructure planning being 10 years behind is the problem.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try
reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Joseph: Simply adding more police officers will be ineffective, anyone that's had to deal with recent property crime will know. We need smarter zoning to create more inventory, help level out the real estate market, tackle skyrocketing rent, and effectively spend the money we have to address homelessnes and drug abuse. Getting people off the streets will have a significant impact on crime.
Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year
on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at
$166 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would
you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which
the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 voters signed a
petition against it in a one-month period?
Joseph: Our job as councillor is to provide oversight and reform to the operations of City Hall. I like the idea of a new Parkinson Rec Centre and believe it can be beneficial. However, the process begs concern and, yes, I would advocate for a referendum. If residents want this built, there shouldn't be any issue with a more involved process.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the
independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did
with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same
quality water throughout the city?
Joseph: Yes. We're growing into the metropolis in the Okanagan valley. All municipal activities require proper oversight and reform.
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and
how might the city have lessened it?
Joseph: It's easy to look back with brilliant solutions, as the past is always 20/20 vision. Council and staff did everything they could. They failed in areas and excelled in others. With the amount of pressure and moving targets during the time, it's not fair for me to pretend I would've been the difference maker.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to
rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms
like Airbnb?
Joseph: Airbnb and short-term rental bylaws require an overhaul in my opinion. They are not regulated efficiently in my opinion. I have lots of friends that own investment properties and short-term rentals, and although I love them to death, they are a contributing factor to the skyrocketing unaffordability of living in Kelowna.
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to
Kelowna city council?
Joseph: I'm far from the smartest person in the room. What truly defines my character isn't my accomplishments; it's how I've learned to build respect and trust with the people in my life. In my bid to serve you, I may not be the most qualified candidate, but I will work tirelessly to earn your trust and respect.
Ever seen a ghost?
Joseph: Not yet, but I thought I saw the Ogopogo while hiking up Paul's Tomb though . . .