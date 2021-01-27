Quigley Elementary students are getting a whole bunch of new books at a discount.
Teacher Librarian Sarah Murdoch Black secured $6,250 in new books at a 30% discount from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation. The grant is part of Indigo Love of Reading’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
"This is awesome news for our students and their families," said Murdoch Black. "It means that each student in our school will receive about $25 in new books from Indigo for their home library."
The intent of the Indigo program is to provide children with books to read at home during the pandemic.
Students will visit the library this week to pick out their books, and Quigley Elementary hopes to distribute the books to students over the coming weeks.
"Building an at-home library for children is a powerful way to teach them that reading is an important life skill," said Des Sjoquist, Principal at Quigley Elementary.