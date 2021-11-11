Endorsement by the provincial government of a 'concept plan' for a proposed West Kelowna high school doesn't necessarily mean final approval of the $110 million project is at hand.
The concept plan approval, granted last week, was just another step toward getting the government to authorize the release of funds for the construction project.
"They could tell us immediately, I believe, that it's been approved by Treasury Board but unfortunately that's not the way the process works," Central Okanagan Public Schools board chair Moyra Baxter said in an interview.
"If they would approve the funds, we could get the architects going and start the design process, but that's not quite where we're at yet," Baxter said. "We are sitting and waiting, that's where we are."
It's not possible to estimate the amount of time that might lapse between approval of the concept plan and release of the necessary funds, Baxter said.
"Every case is different, there's just no rhyme or reason to how quickly final approval is given," she said. "And then, sometimes, they approve things for the district that we weren't expecting."
"That's happened to us in the past, they approved something that wasn't our number one priority but, for whatever reason, they approved it," Baxter said.
Construction of a new West Kelowna high school, estimated to cost $110 million, is the district's top capital priority. The city currently has only one high school, Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary, and its enrolment this fall is at 1,700 students, second largest in the district behind only Kelowna Senior Secondary, with 1,839 students.
The district's plan is to demolish George Pringle elementary in Westbank after the end of this school year and begin construction of a new high school on the property. It is planned to open in September 2025.
Earlier this year, trustees approved a capital plan that contained $400 million worth of projects that would see the construction of new schools or expansion of existing schools.
Second-highest building priority is a new high school in the Glenmore area of Kelowna, estimated to cost $127 million, and third-highest is a new elementary school in the Wilden area at $37 million.
Highest priority for replacement projects is a new Rutland Middle School, at $59 million. The school is more than 70 years old and almost half of its students are housed in portable classrooms.