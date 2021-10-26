Seven percent of healthcare workers in the B.C. Southern Interior are now on unpaid leave after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
A total of 1,369 employees in the Interior Health region did not comply with a Monday deadline to get vaccinated, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Tuesday.
The refusal rate of seven percent is the highest in the province, above the rate of five percent in Northern Health, three percent in Island Health, and two percent in other health regions.
Dix said the fact that so many unvaccinated health care workers are now off work is unfortunate but necessary given the risk they pose to others, particularly the people they care for.
"This is, as noted, a necessary step but a solemn day because it has implications for those (workers) and their families, and for patients and their families, but it is what all of us all need to do to together to support one another through the COVID-19 pandemic," Dix said.
The sudden loss of so many employees - many of them full-time but also casual workers who may not have worked many hours recently - has presented significant staffing problems for health administrators, Dix acknowledged.
"Obviously, health authorities across B.C. are taking steps to deal with the challenges presented by this," he said. "We see the most challenge in Interior Health because it has the highest rate of unvaccinated workers.
"We're hopeful that some people, and we've been seeing this in the last number of days, will get immunized and the problem will be addressed that way," he said.
But Dix said curtailment of some medical services, particularly diagnostic imaging and lab work, will occur in some IH regions, and some surgical procedures would be postponed as soon as this week.
Efforts are also underway to transfer some health care workers to the IH region and hire new employees, he said.
"We're working through all of that now," Dix said. "Obviously, we've been preparing for this . . . but, look, it's a big challenge. But a necessary one to ensure people are safe in a time of pandemic."
Excluding assisted living and long-term care facilities, where the deadline for staff to get vaccinated passed two weeks ago, there are 126,343 health care workers for whom the Monday vaccination deadline applied.
The category includes all doctors, nurses, contractors, students, and other health-care professionals.
Across the province, 4,090 workers in this group were put on leave without pay after refusing to get vaccinated.