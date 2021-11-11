Signing on with the Canadian military at age 17 in 1951, Doug Jones had to endure the horrors of war too early in life.
His first assignment in what would become a distinguished 37-plus-year career in the army was in Korea as a medic in what’s been called the “forgotten war,” but despite his young age he was very much up to the task.
One of the Okanagan’s last surviving Korean veterans, Jones passed away peacefully at his Kelowna home with his family by his side on Oct. 23.
Born and raised in Montreal, it was only with the help of a little divine intervention that he got to join the military in the first place.
Needing a signature of permission, he turned to his local parish priest after his mother wouldn’t sign for him.
His son Rob still laughs when he recalls his father telling him the story about getting the only other signature the military would accept.
“Dad said he walked into the church and the priest said, ‘Hello, young man, I don’t believe I’ve seen you in here before. Dad was quick on his feet and said, ‘Well, father, I always sit at the back as I am somewhat shy,’” recounted Rob.
Before agreeing to provide the needed autography, the clergyman had one stipulation.
“The priest said, ‘Well, son, I would like to see more of you at the services,’ to which dad replied, ‘You most definitely will,’” continued Rob.
The elder Jones’ introduction to the military came almost as soon as he could walk, when his father, a soldier, used to take him to the armoury and sit high up in the gallery and watch the Black Watch Pipes and Drums in his hometown.
“So fast forward to when we were kids, he would play the Black Watch albums and we would march with him around the living room and create our own parade. How could you not want to join the military?” said Rob.
Rob and his brother, Pat, have both served in the military, and together the father and sons have given over a century of service for their country.
“I guess it’s in the blood,” said Rob.
Jones and his late wife moved in 1988 to Kelowna, where he joined Unit 50 of the Korean Veterans Association, which closed several years ago due to declining membership.
Jones was posted to Korea for the first time in November 1952 to join the 25th Canadian Field Transfusion unit.
The brothers don’t remember their father ever talking much about his wartime experiences.
“Not many stories at all, just what it was like as a medic in a field dressing station. What sorts of things he would have been exposed to, he didn’t say,” said Pat.
“He always downplayed it,” added Rob. “He was in one of the smallest units so he was going all over the place. He didn’t want any notoriety and he’d always turn things into a joke like, ‘I drank more pints of beer than I administered pints of blood.’”
Including his years as a cadet, the elder Jones’ military career actually spanned over 73 years. He retired as a chief warrant
officer and for his conspicuous merit and exceptional service he was awarded the of the Order of Military Merit and Canadian Decoration.
Before he died, the elder Jones told family members: “It has been a wonderful life, full of rewards, sadness, blessings and the very best any old guy could hope for.”
Last March, Veterans Affairs Canada estimated there were 5,200 surviving Korean War vets with an average age of 89. The conflict went from 1950 to 1953.