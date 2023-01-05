By Daily Courier Staff
Lake Country RCMP have arrested two men for cutting down at least 13 trees in Jack Seaton Park, apparently for use for firewood.
Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera said officers were patrolling the area on Jan. 2 after hearing of the illegal wood-cutting through social media.
During their rounds, the officers discovered marks in the snow left by trees that had been dragged out and bucked up, Della-Paolera said in a media release.
It was then the officers noticed 13 freshly cut tree stumps, as well as one full cut tree left behind.
Armed with photos taken by neighbours, the officers were able to identify a suspect vehicle and two male occupants, the release said.
Later that day, the officers saw the two men removing fresh cut trees from the park and arrested them.
Both were from Lake Country and now face charges of theft under $5,000 along with a ban on entering any park in the Lake Country area.
The release says the incident is still under investigation with further charges possible. Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to all 250-766-2288 and refer file 2023-2016.