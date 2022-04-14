Kelowna police hope to return memorabilia signed by hockey players and a rock star to their rightful owners.
The items were recovered from a storage locker in the 2000 block of Enterprise Way after police responded to what they describe as “suspicious circumstances".
“We believe these items may have been stolen during a break and enter to a home, restaurant or sports bar,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a Thursday release.
The items are a Montreal Canadiens jersey signed by Guy Lafleur; a jean jacket signed by bassist Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones; and a print of Jean Beliveau and Phil Esposito facing off signed by the two players.
The groovy acid washed jean jacket appears to be from the Stones' 1989 'Steel Wheels' Canadian tour, which included concerts in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.