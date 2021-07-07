There were cheers, drumming and singing of the Okanagan Song as Westbank First Nation youth launched their canoe in Okanagan Lake Wednesday morning.
WFN Elder Grouse Barnes blessed the canoe before its maiden voyage.
The canoe, which started as a 900-pound cottonwood, was created last summer by WFN youth and carvers Frank Marchand and Will Poitras.
A work of art, the canoe has a coyote head carved in the bow with a beautiful rock as its heart.
The canoe is named kwkeyuma? snk’lip, which means smallish or baby coyote in honour of the two baby coyotes at the carving site who had likely lost their mother.
The youth gave the coyotes a food offering and the animals stuck around all summer.
“Introducing culture and tradition back into our regular way of living is so important for our youth,” said Nicole Werstuik, WFN’s youth and recreation manager.” They’re sponges, they take it all in, and it’s something that we didn’t have the privilege of growing up with.”
Paddling the carved canoe was an exercise in balance for the youth, with one group actually tipping the vessel close to the shoreline.
Rohel Williams will be taking the young people out for canoe lessons most Wednesdays, teaching the kids pretty much how to live in the canoes, including skills such as how to survive a tipped canoe and the traditional way to pack a canoe so it’s balanced.
There were plenty of smiles from the young people who braved trying out the canoe.
“It was scary,” said Keyara Coble, who hadn’t been too sure about going out after seeing the group of girls ahead of her tip the canoe.
“It was fun,” added Kierra Louie about her ride. “I got to go in the water and it always kept tipping, so it was kind of like a roller coaster ride.”
The canoe will be kept at the WFN beach throughout the summer and will be housed in the youth centre.